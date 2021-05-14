Jack David Catron, 59, of Columbia, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on October 8, 1961 in Jamestown, TN. Mr. Catron was a member of Purdy Separate Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife Karen Burton Catron of Columbia; a son, Brandon Catron of Columbia; his mother Lucille Catron Harden of Breeding, and an aunt Audry Reliford of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his step-father Don Harden and a uncle Jimmy Earl Catron.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday after 10 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Bro. Jamie Bryant will be officiating.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.