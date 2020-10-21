Jackie Lynn Wisdom, 57, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Asheville, NC. Born in Burkesville, KY he is the son of the late James Wisdom and Geneva Wisdom of who survives. He was also preceded in death by his wife Deborah Russell Wisdom.

Mr. Wisdom was a veteran of the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Nimitz, a Teflon hose extraordinaire and world traveler. Jackie was a Patriot and Entertainer but, his is greatest joy and highest priority was his family. He also enjoyed being on the water, all sports and technology.

Survivors include his fiancé Juliette Tarry of Black Mountain, NC; six children Lindsey Ragsdale (Adam) of Canton, NC, Latasha Queen (Chris) of Sylva, NC, Taylor Wisdom (Jodie Phillips) of Campbellsville, KY, Olivia Begley (Adam) of Jacksonville, NC, Samantha Porter (Jay) of Campbellsville, KY and Russell Jones of Paducah, KY; nine grandchildren Lucas and Jackson Ragsdale, Cameryn, Landree and Kaci Queen, Jade and Shawn Ervin and Trey and Kieran Porter; two brothers Charles Wisdom (Kay) of Edmonton and Larry Wisdom (Wanda) of Columbia, KY; two sisters Phyllis Shipp (Kenny) and Joyce Pyles both of Campbellsville, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery; full Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00-7:00pm and continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and all attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.