The Adair County Fiscal Court Jail Committee will be rescheduling the Jail Committee meeting from Thursday, February 11, 2021 to Monday, February 15, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. CT due to the chance of inclement weather. The meeting will still be held in the basement of the Adair County Annex building located at 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY 42728. The public is invited to attend. Face masks will be mandatory and all COVID restrictions set by the Governor will be enforced.