Jail inmate charged with felonies

Early Friday morning, March 11, before 2 a.m., officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to Adair County Regional Jail after deputy jailers located suspected narcotics on a male inmate.

Upon arrival, inmate Christopher Driskell, 31, of Columbia was interviewed and, after viewing camera footage of holding cell where subject had been placed, charged with promoting contraband, first degree; as well as possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both charges are felonies.

CPD officer Trevor Foster was the charging officer.