James Andrew Brown, Jr., 85, of Edmonton, KY died Saturday, December, 26, 2020 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late James Andrew and Gertrude Liza Scott Brown.

Mr. Brown attended the Faith Temple Full Gospel Church in Russell Springs and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his dog “Skip”.

Survivors include his wife Clarine Blythe Brown of Edmonton, KY; a son-in-law James Probus of Edmonton, KY and a sister Mary Orlena Sneed of Russell Springs, KY.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children Dorinda Yvonne Brown and Darlene Brown Probus; a granddaughter Gale Marie Probus; seven siblings Frank, Travis, Bennie, Herman and Austin Brown and a half-sister Bertie Coomer.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00am Wednesday at the funeral home.

Bro. Eugene Sneed will be officiating and pallbearers will be Mickey Brown, Travis Brown, Larry Whitlow, Greg Wilson, Jerry Walker and Bill Simon.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.