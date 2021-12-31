James Bolin “Jim” Beard, 79, of Louisville, KY died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at V. A. Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born in Columbia, KY on July 30, 1942 to the late John H. and Dorothy Bailey Beard.

Mr. Beard was of the Baptist faith and retired from the U. S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War and received many awards including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post 6097 and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include a daughter Kim Spencer of McDonough, GA; his former wife and caregiver Jo Osborne Beard of Louisville, KY and former wife and mother of his children Sandra Rowe Beard of McDonough, GA; two step daughters Angela Murphy (David) of Scottsburg, IN and Carrie Allen (Ron Sidebottom) of Louisville, KY; nine grandchildren Chad, Kelly, Corey, Blake, Adam, Katelyn, Lilly, Levi and William; six great grandchildren; a sister Peggy Nix (Eddie) of Louisville, KY; his best friend Billy Wright of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Pogue, and four siblings Rebecca Corbett, Sarah Strickland, Bobby Beard and Carrie Dillingham.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Monday after 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family request everyone attending wear a mask or face covering.