James Cahoe, 70, of Columbia, KY died Friday, December 18, 2020 at his residence. Born in Louisville, KY he was the son of the late Charles Earl and Mary Dorothy Corbett Cahoe and husband of the late Merribeth Linson Cahoe and Donna Mitchell Cahoe.

Mr. Cahoe attended the Bloomington Chapel Brethren in Christ Church and was a former employee of Henry Vogt Machine Company in Louisville, KY.

Survivors include two daughters Melissa Cook (Greg) of Louisville, KY and Lori Thompson (Jacob Williams) of Mt. Washington, KY; two step-children Corrina Cahoe of Stephens City, VA and Gary Fries of Columbia, KY; four grandchildren Whitney Vickers, Aaron Vickers, Branden Vickers and Kadence Thompson; a great grandson Wyatt Vickers; a special caregiver and former son-in-law Marty Vickers of Columbia, KY; a brother Earl Cahoe of Portland, OR; two sisters Phyllis Cissell of Lebanon, KY and Shirley Hargrove of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wives he was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Ronald Cahoe and a sister Marilyn Caudill.

Graveside services will be 1:00pm Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Dwan Hadley officiating.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.