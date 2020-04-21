James Edward “Jim” Furkins, 78, of Smiths Grove, KY died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Bowling Green Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Born in Cumberland Co. he was the son of the late Luster Ray and Hazel Lacy Furkins.

Jim was a member of the Samson St. Church of God in Glasgow, KY.

Survivors include his brother Harry Furkins of Antioch, TN; special friends and caregiver Sue Davis and family and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers Marshall, Kyle, Robert and Barry Furkins and a sister Jo Ann Smith.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private service on Thursday at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery.

