James Elbert Kimbler, 87, of Columbia, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Adair County on February 2, 1934 to the late Lucian and Mary Kathleen Medaris Kimbler. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret McIntyre Kimbler.

Mr. Kimbler was a member of the Cane Valley Christian Church and a farmer in the Cane Valley community of Adair County.

Survivors include: a son, Jackie Kimbler (Candace) of Columbia; five grandchildren, Nicholas Kimbler, Jonathan Kimbler, Steven Earls, Aaron Earls and Courtney Barnett; three great-grandchildren, Aydin Barnett, Asher Compton and Michael Moore; two sisters, Betty Sewell and Virginia Coffey both of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, James “Jimmy” Kimbler; and six siblings, Joe, Othey, Tommy, Robert and George Kimbler, and Alene Kelsay.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday after 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.