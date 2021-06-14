James Russell Pierce, 78, of Summer Shade, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

He was born April 15, 1943, in Adair County, to the late George Russell and Mary Magdalene Cabbell Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kerry Shawn Pierce, one brother, George Carl Pierce and three sisters, Louella Richards, Mattie Pearl Richards and Elizabeth Richards. At the time of his death, he was employed by Walmart in Glasgow.

Survivors include: wife – Barbara Willis Pierce of Summer Shade; son – James Stacey Pierce, formerly of Russell Springs; daughter-in-law – Kelly Brown Pierce of Russell Springs; sister – Martha Cundiff of Scottsville; three grandchildren; a special nephew and niece – Donald A. Richards and Direnda Richards of Breeding; and several other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Harrods Fork Cemetery with Bro. Roger Poynter officiating. Burial followed.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.