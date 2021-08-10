James Tarter “Jimmy” Akin age 79 of Columbia passed away on Friday, August 06, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.

Jimmy was born on March 20, 1942 in Adair County, KY to the late Jerome and Ethel Tarter Akin. He was a retired employee of CSX Transportation, a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Miller.

Survivors include: son- James Scott Akin (Peggy) of Livingston, KY; daughter- Allison Jones (Jay) of London, KY; sister- Jane Akin Keltner of Columbia; four grandchildren- Gus Akin, Mallory Judd, Kaitlyn Mullins (Sam) and Allie Jones; great grandson- Jameson Mullins; and special niece and nephews – Suzanne Rogers, Pat Miller, Jeff Miller, and Bradley Miller, along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Monday, August 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home.

The family requests all visitors to wear a facial covering.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.