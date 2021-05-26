Jamie Richard is appointed jailer

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan announced Tuesday evening that Kentucky State Police Sgt. Jamie Richard will take over as county jailer effective June 15.

Joey White resigned as jailer as of May 21 and state law requires the county judge executive to appoint a replacement until the next election. Cowan said during a fiscal court meeting Tuesday afternoon that she and members of the jail committee interviewed eight different candidates before selecting Richard. Richard has served as a trooper and in an administrative capacity with KSP, and he and his family own a local business.

According to state law, Sheriff Josh Brockman is in charge of operating the jail until the position is filled by appointment.

More information will be provided in Thursday’s edition of the Community Voice, which is available online to subscribers or can be purchased in local stores and newspaper racks.

Subscribe today at adairvoice.com.