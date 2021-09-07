Jane Allen Perkins, 74, of Columbia, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home.

She was born September 10, 1946, in Adair County, to the late Vinson and Mary Johnson Butler McLean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy McLean. Jane Allen was a member of Columbia Christian Church and a former beautician.

Survivors include: husband – Russell Guy Perkins of Columbia; son – Jason Perkins of Columbia; daughter – LaDawn Perkins of Louisville; brother – Lynn B. McLean of Columbia; sister – Sue Todd Pickett of Shepherdsville; grandson – Matthew R. Perkins of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Graveside service will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. John Davis and Bro. Terry White officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Hosparus of Green River, which can be left at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers will be Matthew Perkins, Zack Bailey, Shawn Pickett, Troy Pickett, Steve McLean, and Dan Antle.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.