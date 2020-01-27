Janet Sue “Sue Sue” Foster, 68, of Columbia, Kentucky died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home after an illness.
She was born June 10, 1951, to the late Robert Mitchell and Estelle Marie Corbin Ford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Austin Foster, four brothers, Charles, Billy, Donnie & Gary Ford and three sisters, Betty Greer, Mary Helm & Teresa Burton.
Survivors include:
Three children and spouses – Tina & Ronnie Dial, Stevie & Michele Foster, Mark & Shanna Foster all of Columbia
Eight grandchildren – Teddy, Jessica & Jimmy Pyles, Hanna & Jeremy Durbin, Devan Foster, Amber, Tanner, Sidney & Kynlee Foster
Nine great-grandchildren
Two brothers – James & Ronald Ford both of Columbia
Four sisters – Linda Hutchison (Leon), Lorena Smith, Shelia White (Barry) & Darlene Lawhorn
Special Friend – Rebecca Dial
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating
Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery
Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday
Casket Bearers: Devan Foster, Tanner Foster, Michael Burton, Danny Foster, Lukas Dial, Donnie Curry, Jason Ford
Honorary: Barry White, Camdon Harvey, Rylan Pyles, Troy Ford
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements