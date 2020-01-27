Janet Sue “Sue Sue” Foster, 68, of Columbia, Kentucky died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home after an illness.

She was born June 10, 1951, to the late Robert Mitchell and Estelle Marie Corbin Ford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Austin Foster, four brothers, Charles, Billy, Donnie & Gary Ford and three sisters, Betty Greer, Mary Helm & Teresa Burton.

Survivors include:

Three children and spouses – Tina & Ronnie Dial, Stevie & Michele Foster, Mark & Shanna Foster all of Columbia

Eight grandchildren – Teddy, Jessica & Jimmy Pyles, Hanna & Jeremy Durbin, Devan Foster, Amber, Tanner, Sidney & Kynlee Foster

Nine great-grandchildren

Two brothers – James & Ronald Ford both of Columbia

Four sisters – Linda Hutchison (Leon), Lorena Smith, Shelia White (Barry) & Darlene Lawhorn

Special Friend – Rebecca Dial

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday

Casket Bearers: Devan Foster, Tanner Foster, Michael Burton, Danny Foster, Lukas Dial, Donnie Curry, Jason Ford

Honorary: Barry White, Camdon Harvey, Rylan Pyles, Troy Ford

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com