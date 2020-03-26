Janiave Black, age 81, of Dunnville, KY passed away Thursday, March 26 2020 at Liberty Care Center.

She was born on Sunday, June 26 1938, in Liberty, KY.

She was the daughter of:

Mother – Mabel DeHart Wright, who has preceded her in death

Father – Milford Murphy, who has preceded her in death

Survivors also include:

7 Daughters:

Kay Pendleton, spouse Mike, of Dunnville KY

Connie Russell, spouse John, of Cincinnati OH

Patricia Reid, of Liberty KY

Paulette Pitman, of Columbia KY

Pamela Black, of Waynesburg KY

Terri Black, of Waynesburg KY

Tracy Black, of Yosemite KY

2 Sons:

Mike Owens, spouse Debbie, of Batavia OH.

Anthony Owens, of Batavia OH.

1 Sister:

Jody Tipton, of Lexington KY

She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren also survive. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wendell Murphy.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 28 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 12:00 Saturday, March 28 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Thomastown Cemetery, , Dunnville, KY.

Officiating:

Bro. Reggie Tipton

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.