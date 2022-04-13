Janice Antle Burris, 65, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday April 5, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Russell County, Kentucky on October 2, 1956 to the late Arnold and Susie Morgan Antle. She was preceded in death by her husband Ricky Burris on April 12, 2020 and six siblings Randy Antle, James Antle, Glen Antle, Linda Antle, Elouise Bradshaw and an infant brother.

Janice was a member of the Egypt Christian Church and was a certified nursing assistant for Personal Touch Home Health for several years.

Survivors include two children Angie Burris and Tonya Wall (Anthony) both of Columbia, KY; four grandchildren, Mark Hutcheson, Makenna Wall, Cade Wall, Dalani Harris; two brothers, Kenneth Antle (Carolyn) and Ralph Antle (Shirley) of Russell Springs, KY; three sisters, Carolyn Wade (Jerry) Russell Springs, KY, Patsy Ball (Russell) Madisonville, KY and Elaine Conover (Bruce) Russell Springs, KY.

Funeral service was Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation was on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and continued Thursday until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of a donation to Egypt Christian Church and may be left at the funeral home.

Bro. Paul Patton officiated and pallbearers were Justin Burris, Ryan Burris, Jackie Grider, Kelby Grider, Thomas Wade, and Anthony Wall.