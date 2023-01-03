January Agriculture Extension Programs

Mark Your Calendar for these Agriculture Extension Programs in January

Private Applicator Trainings

Need certification or recertification to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides? Join us at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service on January 19th at 10:00 am or January 31st at 5:30 pm. There is no fee associated with private applicator trainings.

Private Applicator means a person certified to use Restricted Use pesticides for purposes of producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by him (her) or an employer, or to the lands of a farmer-neighbor, if applied without compensation other than trading or personal services between producers of agricultural commodities.

Cattlemen’s Annual Meeting

The Adair County Cattlemen’s Association invites the whole Adair County cattle industry to their annual meeting on January 23rd at 6:00 pm at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service. During the Cattlemen’s Annual meeting outgoing board members will be recognized, new board members and officers elected, and the Cattlemen of the Year Award and Appreciation Award will be presented.

Center of Kentucky Dairy Meeting

Local Dairy farmers and members of the Dairy Industry are invited to attend the Center of Kentucky Dairy Meeting on January 25th at 10:00 am at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service. Guest speakers will include UK Dairy Specialist Dr. Donna Amaral-Phillips and USDA FSA personnel. Topics discussed will include dairy herd management, soil nitrate testing following manure applications, and USDA programs. Lunch will be provided. To register, contact the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at (270) 384-2317.

Winter Garden Workshop Series

The Adair County Extension Master Gardeners are proud to present a series of workshops to get your green thumb primed for growing in 2023. Join us each second Thursday evening of the month at 5:30 pm at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service. Classes will be informal, educational, and taught by our local experts. The first class will be held on January 12th with Paige Nickel discussing “Medicinal Plants Common to Appalachia”. This class will reveal medicinal plants that you may walk past daily but never realize. Identification, culture, and interesting facts about these plants will be discussed. Use of any plant for medicinal purposes should be discussed and used only under the guidance of a licensed physician.

For more information about any of these programs, contact the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service at (270) 384-2317 or by email at nick.roy@uky.edu

Submitted by Nick Roy, Adair County Extension Agent