Jason Clay Cox, 48, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:27 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green

He was born September 18, 1973 in Adair County, to the late William Dale “Bill” Cox and Carol Black Cox

Jason was operator and partner in A & J BBQ on East 80 in Adair County

Survivors include: mother – Carol Black Cox of Columbia; son – Aiden Clay Cox of Oldham County; brother – John Cox of Columba; companion – Amy Burton of Columbia; and a host of customers and friends.

Graveside service was on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Dave Vincentz and Bro. Larry Wisdom officiating

Casket Bearers: John Cox, Tim Hardwick, Tim Royse, Mason Burton, Chris Chamness, Blane Hardin, and Joe Curry

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements