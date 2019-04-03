Jason Corbin appointed new agency manager for Adair County Farm Bureau – South Agency

Jason Corbin has been appointed as the new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at the Adair County Farm Bureau – South Agency. Corbin’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.

Corbin has served as an insurance agent at the Adair County Farm Bureau – South Agency since 1998. He attended Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky.

In his new position, Corbin will be calling on the residents of Adair County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Adair County Farm Bureau – South Agency located at 105 Burkesville St., Columbia, KY 42728, and can be reached by phone at (270)384-2961.

Corbin joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.

The insurance services are affiliated with Adair County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.

To learn more about the Adair County – South Agency of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/adair/south-adair.