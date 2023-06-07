Jason Faulkner hired as new school superintendent

Jason Faulkner has accepted the position of school superintendent in Adair County effective July 1. He currently serves as Director of Assessment and Accountability in Laurel County. He was hired by the school board during a special called meeting Wednesday, June 7.

Board members unanimously voted to hire Faulkner, who will start his new position on July 1. Board member Dana King made the motion and Destiny Greer offered a second on the new hire. The next move by the board was a unanimous vote to set a salary of $136,000 per year with a four-year contract.

Videos of Faulkner meeting the board and making comments to the audience can be found at http://facebook.com/adaircountycommunityvoice