Jean Nedra Sanders, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was preceded in death by Charles Thomas Sanders, her husband of 58 years, along with her parents, George Pierce and Edith Marie Adams, and her siblings, Jerry Mathes and Bobby Adams.

Her survivors include: son, Steve Sanders and friend, Tina Perkins; daughter, Carol Schick (Bob); four grandchildren: Chris Sanders and friend, April McQueary; Jason Sanders (Valerie); Tracy Bunch (Clifton); and Clark Duerr (Jessica); five great-grandchildren: Kendall Tate (John); Zane Sanders (Macy); Collin Sanders, Wyatt Bunch, Waylynn Bunch; and three great-great-grandchildren: Emory Jo Sanders, Daxton Mann, and Oaklynn Tate. Jean is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and several other very special family friends.

Jean was born June 26, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois and relocated with her family to Lantana, Florida at the age of 6. After graduating from Lake Worth High School in 1942, she cancelled her plans to attend college in Chicago, choosing instead to work for the Western Union in support of our military troops. Married on March 14, 1948, later in 1962, she again relocated to Columbia, Kentucky along with her spouse and children. Jean worked at the Adair County Health Department from 1965 to 1989, where she thoroughly enjoyed helping the many residents of Adair County. Jean loved the Lord and her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church where she enjoyed teaching the young adult Sunday School Class.

Jean volunteered with the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and was a life-time member of the Lake Worth, Florida Eastern Star. As a homemaker, Jean especially enjoyed family gatherings where she made sure your favorite dish was on the table! Her pound cakes, lemon pies and Christmas cookies were shared with many, and she consistently claimed the title as primary winner of the family card game, “May I”, well into her 90’s. Her green thumb was evidenced by her beautiful flowers and fresh summer veggies!

Jean offered encouragement to everyone she encountered, was always full of energy, and overflowed with joy and cheerfulness. She was loved by all everywhere she went. As a final wish, Jean donated her body to the University of Louisville School of Research and Science upon her death. Her body is now available to assist with training of new medical students. In lieu of an immediate funeral, the family will soon host a celebration of her life with more details to follow.

