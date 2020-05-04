Jeanie Rowe Shofner, 59, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Louisville East Post Acute.

She was born August 7, 1960 in Adair County. In addition to her parents, Elva Elton Rowe & Norma Jean Jeffries Rowe Cowan, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Norman Corbin.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Alvin Leslie Shofner of Bardstown

Two daughters – Jennifer Ann Corbin (Kelly) of Shepherdsville & Kacie Lynn Shofner of Bardstown

One brother – Jeff Cowan (Tammy) of Burkesville

One sister – Bridgett Page (Jeff) of Campbellsville

One half-sister – Pat Baxter of Maryland

Three grandchildren – James Blake Fisher, Jazlynn Jean Shofner, Mason Andrew Clemons

Several other relatives & friends

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendation and in compliance with the CDC, all services were private with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. For friends wanting to share in the celebration of Jeanie’s life, the service was recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website.

