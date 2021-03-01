Jeffery Allen Woolridge was born March 11, 1968, in Green County, Kentucky, to the late Lily Mae Miller Woolridge. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold (Pooh) Barnett and Robert Lee Woolridge. He departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family having attained the age of 52 years.

At an early age, he professed his love for Jesus Christ and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where he served as an Usher. He was employed the Columbia-Adair Utilities District starting in 1999 and retired as Field Supervisor in 2020.

Jeff leaves to cherish his memory, his father, John White of Indianapolis, IN, one son, Jeffrey Jerome Woolridge of Columbia, KY, four grandchildren that he cherished, Kenzlee, Kyler, Kendall and Kenidi

Seven brothers and three sisters, Earl Barnett (Mary Jane) of Campbellsville, KY, James Barnett (Thresa) of Elizabethtown, KY, Donnie and Ronnie Woolridge of Columbia, KY, Larry Woolridge of Danville, KY, Joshua Woolridge of Missouri, Phillip Vaughn of Illinois, Etta Salter (Tim) of Cincinnati, OH, Rose Heath of Corona, CA, Tina Vaughn of Indianapolis, IN

A host of other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Donte Paul delivering the Eulogy and Rev. Rickey Shirley as Master of Ceremony

Burial in the Anderson Cemetery in Green County

A WALK-THRU visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 A.M. on Thursday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Casket Bearers: Stacey Groves, James Barnett, Larry Woolridge, Ronnie Woolridge, Donnie Woolridge, Tim Salter

Honorary: Lenny Stone, Brad Burton, Marty Hawkins, Reggie Flowers, Cedrick Woolridge, Randolph Lewis, Adam Darnell, Terry Flatt, Daryl Flatt

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com