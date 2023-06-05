Jeffery Daniel, age 67, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Saturday, June 03, 2023, at T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born on Monday, September 05, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was the son of:

Mother – Phyllis Ann Roy Daniel, who has preceded him in death

Father – J. C. Daniel, who has preceded him in death

Survivors also include:

Wife – Victoria Weddle Daniel of Russell Springs, KY

1 Daughter:

Jessica Renee Daniel, of Mt. Vernon KY

1 Son:

Jeffery J. Daniel, of Cincinnati OH.

1 Sister:

Pamela Jane Bennett, of Columbia KY

1 Brother:

Jessie Daniel, of Russell Springs KY

He is also survived by 5 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren. He was a self-employed laborer.

There are no services planned.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.