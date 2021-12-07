Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Cornell, 65, of the Breeding community, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born December 22, 1955, to the late Lawrence Verner and June Etta Dart Cornell. Jeff was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran having served three tours of duty in the Vietnam War, retired from the Adair County EMS, where he had been an EMT Instructor and a master craftsman.

Survivors include: wife – Mindy Hopkins Cornell of Breeding; daughter – Cassaundra Cornell-MacKenzie (Jamie) of Breeding; nephew – Tyler Austin Cornell, his wife Bailey and daughter Coralyn of San Diego, CA; brother – Larry Lyndon (Gayle) Cornell of North Carolina; sister – Bonnie Austina (Fred) Cornell-Budelman of North Carolina; and grandchildren – Jace and Colin.

Funeral Services – Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Robert E. Hoffman officiating. Burial in Chestnut Grove Cemetery with full military honors presented by V.F.W. Post 6097

Visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Friday

Casket Bearers: Roger Cundiff, Jason Upchurch, Lee Powell, Tony Bragg, Chad Wheat, and Robin Lewis

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements