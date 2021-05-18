Jenna Rose Sawyer Hansford Ferguson, 81, of Campbellsville, died May 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 8, 1939 in Albany to the late Jesse and Ann Grider Sawyers. She was the wife of the late Laine Ferguson.

Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Campbellsville and enjoyed cooking, playing the piano and caring for others.

Survivors include two sons: Frank Hansford and Robert “Bam” Hansford (Angela) both of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Raina Brooke Simpson (Dustin), Cody, Macaela and Logan Hansford, Ryan Shuffett (Lindsey), Joscelyn Milby and Alex Gupton; seven great grandchildren: Deacon, Judah and Titus Simpson, Ashton and Mia Shuffett, and Ava and Carson Milby; three siblings: Bob Sawyers (Barbara) and Jim Sawyers (Betty) both of Albany, and Sally Guffy (Jimmy) of Louisville; a sister-in-law: Nelda Sawyers of Albany, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son William Harold Hansford, and a brother Ken Sawyers.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. eastern time on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Campbellsville, with burial in the Brookside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday after 10 a.m. eastern time at the church.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to https://gofund.me/a9665ac1 for Mrs. Fergusons granddaughter’s battle with cancer.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.