Jeremy Scott Goodin, 42, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1979 in Columbus, IN.

He loved fishing, hunting and most of all hunting and digging ginseng. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Danny and Loretta Terry Goodin of Columbia, KY; his birth mother, Fawnda Fields of Florida; three siblings, Mariah Crowe of Indiana, Stephanie Bragg of Florida, and Zachary Edwards of Wisconsin; and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family chose cremation with a private service.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.