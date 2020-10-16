Jerry Glen Burbridge, 73, of Fairplay, KY died Friday, October 16, 2020 at T. J. Health Columbia. Born in Fairplay, KY he is the son of the late Johnny and Inez Bailey Burbridge. He was also preceded in death by a brother Johnny Woodrow Burbridge.

Mr. Burbridge was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S Army and was a hay and grain farmer in the Fairplay community of Adair County.

Survivors include a brother Donnie Burbridge (Redia) of Glensfork; a nephew Joe Burbridge (Tabatha) of Bowling Green, KY; a niece Jennifer Melson (Adam) of Jamestown, KY; great nieces and nephews John and Henry Burbridge, Jenson Martin and Gabriella, Jorden and Somer Melson; two aunts Lois Garrett of Campbellsville, KY and Laura Hadley of Columbia.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the McClister Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Sunday at the funeral home.

Bro. Jimmy Bunch will be officiating and pallbearers will be Danny Bailey, Dennis Bailey, Michael Sullivan, Joe Burbridge, Adam Melson and Jorden Melson.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.