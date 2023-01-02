Jerry Loy, 83, of Fairplay, Kentucky, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Russell County Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born September 9, 1939, in Adair County, to the late William Clyde and Pearl Samuells Loy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Eros, Lionel and Morris “Red” Loy and two sisters, Darlene Loy and Ernestine Adair.

Jerry was a member of Columbia Christian Church and a retired dairy farmer.

Survivors include:

Three sons – Rodney Loy, Andy Loy (Tanna Mitchum) and Jerry Allan Loy (Tabitha Coomer) all of Columbia

Three daughters – Rhonda Bradshaw (Tim), Angela Williams (Andy Estes) and Terri Parnell (David) all of Columbia

Three brothers – Terry Loy of Mokena, Illinois, Douglas Loy of Campbellsville, Sammy Loy of Russell Springs

Four sisters – Antha Belle Babica and Louise Dusk both of Bridgeview, Illinois, Norma Sue Wilson of Greenfield, Missouri and Evelyn Dillingham of Columbia

10 Grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service -Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Hadley officiating

Burial in Loy Cemetery at Fairplay

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Wednesday

Casket Bearers: Adam Bennett, Travis Williams, Preston Loy, Gavin Loy, Gatlin Parnell, Dale Hayes

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements