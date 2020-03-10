Jerry W. Belcher, 73, of Windsor, Kentucky, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:36 A.M. at his home after an illness

He was born November 14, 1946 in Dorton, Kentucky, to the late Homer and Nora Elkins Belcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Ann Belcher. Jerry served in the U.S. Army, was a former coal miner and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lowe Belcher of Windsor, Kentucky and many friends

Funeral service – Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin officiating

Burial in Antioch Cemetery with full military honors presented by V.F.W. Post 6097

Casket Bearers: Greta Wright, Donny Wright, Jamie Wright, Steve Campbell, Allen Patterson, Keith Patterson, Neal Luttrell

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

