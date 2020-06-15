Jim Blair softball field open for practices

JIM BLAIR RECREATION CENTER

BALL FIELD RE-OPENING GUIDELINES

EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2020

The softball field at the Jim Blair Recreation Center is now open with the following guidelines:

You must call the Adair County Judge’s Office to schedule a time. 270-384-4703, Monday-Friday, 8:00-4:00 You may hold practice only with no competition. Practice should consist of 10 or fewer youth with 1 adult coach per group. You must follow the Guidelines for groups of 10 people or fewer. Parents/Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines

The Playground area is still closed at this time. We are in constant contact with the Adair County Health Department monitoring recommendations for reopening the playground area. If you have any questions regarding the ball field re-opening, please call the Adair County Judge’s Office at 270-384-4703.

Gale Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive