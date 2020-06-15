Jim Blair softball field open for practices

JIM BLAIR RECREATION CENTER
BALL FIELD RE-OPENING GUIDELINES
EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2020
The softball field at the Jim Blair Recreation Center is now open with the following guidelines:
- You must call the Adair County Judge’s Office to schedule a time. 270-384-4703, Monday-Friday, 8:00-4:00
- You may hold practice only with no competition.
- Practice should consist of 10 or fewer youth with 1 adult coach per group.
- You must follow the Guidelines for groups of 10 people or fewer.
- Parents/Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines
The Playground area is still closed at this time. We are in constant contact with the Adair County Health Department monitoring recommendations for reopening the playground area. If you have any questions regarding the ball field re-opening, please call the Adair County Judge’s Office at 270-384-4703.
Gale Cowan
Adair County Judge Executive