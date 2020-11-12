Jim Hadley

Jim Edward Hadley, 61, of Columbia ascended to heaven to join his creator on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Jim was born on July 12, 1959 to the late James and Dallie Hadley (Coffey) in Pulaski County, Kentucky. He was also preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Wayne Hadley.

Jim was a dedicated husband, father, friend, entrepreneur, realtor, master griller, basketball enthusiast and world traveler.

Jim served as Security Police in the Air Force prior to his thirty year long career in the houseboat industry. Jim was most recently enjoying working in real estate after earning his realtor license last November. Jim treasured spending time with his family. Whether he was watching sports or working with Hunter on a vehicle, spending time doing home and auto repairs with Jacob and Trenton, or spending time catching up with his daughters and sister, he was happiest with his loved ones, especially his wife.

Jim is survived by Jan, his loving wife of 19 years; his sister Ruby Gail (Doug Popplewell); his five children: Hunter Hadley, Jacob Hadley (Haven Railsback), Trenton Hadley (Kenzie Rogers), Bethany Allbright (Thomas), and Lisa Jones (Patrick); and his adoring grandchildren (Aiden and Axton Hadley, Emersyn & Ellanor Allbright, and Lola and Vera Jones) who lovingly know him as Poppy and who could always count on him to spread laughter and joy. He is survived by his mother and father in-law (Ron and Barbra Burton) who he considered to be great friends and confidants.

Graveside services will be 3:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Haven Hill Cemetery with full military honors provided by VFW Post 6097. A walk-thru visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00-2:30pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.