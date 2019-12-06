Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Jim Moss

by

Jim Moss, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died at his home.

He was born January 21, 1948, to the late James Philip and Geraldine Baker Moss, a retired Educator, Coach and Athletic Director in the Adair County School System. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Coomer.

Survivors include:

His wife – Linda Finn Moss of Columbia

One daughter – Amy Moss of Columbia

Several other relatives and friends

Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held later

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements