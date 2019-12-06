Jim Moss, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died at his home.

He was born January 21, 1948, to the late James Philip and Geraldine Baker Moss, a retired Educator, Coach and Athletic Director in the Adair County School System. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Coomer.

Survivors include:

His wife – Linda Finn Moss of Columbia

One daughter – Amy Moss of Columbia

Several other relatives and friends

Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held later

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements