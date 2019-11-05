Jimmy Dean Burton, 59, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center in Somerset, KY. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Caleb Burton and Imogene Pendleton Burton.

Jimmy was the owner and operator of Jimmy’s Guttering. He loved vegetable gardening, doing carpenter work and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Survivors include his wife Julie Molnar Burton of Columbia; a sister Donna Bryant (Dickie) of Columbia; nieces and nephews Brandon Bryant, Aleisha Bryant, Blake Veatch and Whitney Veatch; great nieces and nephews Bowen Bryant, Riley Bryant, Camey Bernard, Jax Veatch, Kyndall Wood and Grayson Veatch; a sister-in-law Shelly Cloud of Danville and a brother-in-law Bobby Veatch of Campbellsville, KY.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Denesa Veatch and a brother Timmy Burton.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Hagan. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.