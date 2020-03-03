Jimmy Melson, 74, of the Melson Ridge community, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:40 P.M. at his home.

He was born April 4, 1945 in Adair County to the late Russell & Lela Shearer Melson. He was a roofer and a former employee of Melson Roofing Company.

Survivors Include:

His wife – Jacqueline Bunch Melson of Melson Ridge

Four sons – Dwayne, Tommy & Adam Melson & Christopher Thomas all of Melson Ridge

One sister – Rema Ramlaoui of California

11 grandchildren & four great-grandchildren

Several other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Helm officiating

Burial will follow in Shearer Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. on Friday until time of the service

Casket Bearers – Richie Melson, Wesley Melson, Scotty Melson, Donnie Joe Melson, Joey Miller & Davey Burchett

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

