Jimmy Melson, 74, of the Melson Ridge community, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:40 P.M. at his home.
He was born April 4, 1945 in Adair County to the late Russell & Lela Shearer Melson. He was a roofer and a former employee of Melson Roofing Company.
Survivors Include:
His wife – Jacqueline Bunch Melson of Melson Ridge
Four sons – Dwayne, Tommy & Adam Melson & Christopher Thomas all of Melson Ridge
One sister – Rema Ramlaoui of California
11 grandchildren & four great-grandchildren
Several other relatives & friends also survive
Funeral Service – Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Helm officiating
Burial will follow in Shearer Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. on Friday until time of the service
Casket Bearers – Richie Melson, Wesley Melson, Scotty Melson, Donnie Joe Melson, Joey Miller & Davey Burchett
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements