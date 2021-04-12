Joe Stanley Epperson, Jr., 73, eldest child of Joe Stanley Epperson, Sr. and Dorothy Garnett Epperson, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021 while in the kind and compassionate care of the Palliative Care team at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville.

Joe was known as “Junior” from the time of his birth on September 30, 1947, in Columbia, KY. During his youth, he became a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia. After his graduation from Adair County High School in 1965, he joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He served his country with dignity as evidenced by his honorable discharge upon completing his service requirements.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger Epperson brothers — Frank Rodney in 1975, Henry Wayne “affectionately known as Mr. Bounce” in 2013, and James Marshall “known first as Baby Brother, then Babe” passed away in 2016.

Survivors remaining to remember Joe are two sisters, Susan L. Epperson and S. Elaine Epperson, both of Elizabethtown, KY. Remaining family include his niece, Jeanine M. Barnett of Campbellsville, KY and his nephew, Daunque L. Epperson of Louisville. His three great nieces are Sydnei Epperson, LaNiya Epperson and Dayonna Bell. Great-great niece Sophia Epperson is not to be left out; she is small yet full of great promise. Great nephews include Aaron Barnett, Ceondre Barnett, and Thayden Epperson. Survivors also include an aunt, Minnie L. Clayborn, a number of cousins and friends.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In accordance with his wishes, a memorial service for Joe will be held at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to either a homeless shelter, a women’s shelter, a food pantry or any other charity of choice. Additionally, one might choose to provide help to someone in need of a helping hand or, simply, a kind word.

Joe Epperson, Jr.’s family is forever grateful for all the wonderful acts of kindness shown during this time.

As Junior would say in his later years:

“May God bless you and keep you in His good graces.”

