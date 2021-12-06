Joey Abrell, age 44, of Jamestown, KY passed away Thursday, December 2 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital from injuries sustained in an auto accident. .

He was born on Wednesday, February 2 1977, in Columbia, KY.

He was the son of Sue Abrell Roy, of Jamestown, KY

Survivors also include: sister, Nikki Abrell, of Jamestown KY; and niece and nephew, Shala and Austin Miller. He was an employee of Stephens Pipe and Steel.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 6 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 6 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church Cemetery, West Highway 80, Russell Springs, KY.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.