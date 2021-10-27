John Douglas Hoffman, 78, of Columbia, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was born on November 18, 1942 in Sharon, PA to the late Lawrence “Shorty” and Martha Sass Hoffman.

Mr. Hoffman was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a retired veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of University of South Carolina.

Survivors include 10 children, John Hoffman, Amanda Hoffman, Paul Hoffman, Stephen Hoffman, Luke Edwards, Christina Hale, Doug Hoffman, Jessianna Beavers, Michael Hoffman and Ashley Walker; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Jason Hoffman and five siblings Larry Lawrence Hoffman, Jr., Clifford “Skip” Hoffman, Ralph Hoffman, Valerie Brooks and Dawn Hicklin.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday after 11 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Brookfield Cemetery in Brookfield, OH.