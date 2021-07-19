John Mitchel Owen “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, son of June Gabehart Carney and the late Ronnie “Don” Carney, was born September 30, 1969 in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 7:02 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lexington, at age 51.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of 3 Trees Church.

“Bam” was an educator, having taught and coached at Taylor County, Campbellsville Independent, and Washington County school systems.

He was elected in 2009 as a State Representative in the 51st District ,where he served until his passing.

“Bam” is survived by two sons: Chase Carney of Seattle, Washington, and Ethan Carney of Campbellsville; his mother, June Carney of Campbellsville; four brothers and sisters: LaDonna Willis and husband, Tony, of Columbia; Shane Carney and wife, Pam, of Casey Creek; Mark Carney and wife, Kelly, and Amy Farmer and husband, Mark, of Campbellsville; seven nieces and nephews: Keri Burton and husband, Ryan; Kyle Willis, Shanna Carney, Daniel Carney, Shelby Hinton and husband, Jordan; Mackenzie Carney, and Kylee Farmer; several aunts and uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 and Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Taylor County High School Gymnasium.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Taylor County High School Gymnasium. Rev. John Chowning and Pastor Eric Gilbert will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Eastridge Cemetery.





Pallbearers are: Daniel Carney, Jeff Hoover, John Morris, Stephen Rudy, Jamie Russell, Rodney Turpin, Kyle Willis,. and Troy Young. Honorary pallbearers are: nieces, nephews, former coaching colleagues, state legislators and other government officials.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles or the “Bam” Carney Scholarship Fund, and may be made through Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home.

Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.