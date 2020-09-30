John Norman Lawrence III, 48, of Springfield, KY died Monday, September 28, 2020 in Russell Springs, KY. Born in Somerset, KY he is the son of the late John Norman Lawrence, Jr. and Cynthia Stephens Davis (Steve) of Russell Springs, KY who survives.

John was a veteran of the U. S. Army and later joined the Army National Guard serving in the Iraq War. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Cindy Goodin Lawrence of Springfield, KY; a sister Veronica Bruce (Garry) of Louisville, KY; two nephews Dakota and Austin Harman and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Lebanon National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097 at the funeral home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Heathy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.