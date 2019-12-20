John Royse

John Arthur Royse, 77, formerly of Louisville passed away on December 14, 2019 at his home in Sebring, FL. John was born on August 31, 1942 in Louisville to the late William and Viola (Stotts) Royse. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister Yvonne Keeton; and a brother, William Royse. Mr. Royse attended Ahrens Trade High School in 1959-1960 and graduated in 1961 from Mannheim, Germany. He also attended Jefferson Community College 1969-1971. He worked for Corning Glass (Corhart) for 16 years, from there he was self-employed building houses. Retired in 2008 and moved to Sebring, FL. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army served 3 years in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall. . Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Andrea Royse; a sister, Beverly Craig; a brother, David Royse; and a lot of lovely nieces and nephews and extended family. Funeral service for Mr. Royse will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady Southern Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment will follow in the Fudge Cemetery in Adair Co., KY. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-8 pm at Arch L. Heady Southern Funeral Home.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.