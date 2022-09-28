John W. Holtzclaw, 83, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was born November 3, 1938, in Adair County, to the late J.W. and Lula Blair Holtzclaw. He united in marriage to Carolyn Keltner in 1972 and she preceded him in death on February 23, 1998. He later united in marriage to Earlene Bright on June 10, 2000 and she preceded him in death on July 27, 2019. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert Holtzclaw.

Survivors include: sisters – Minnie Sublett of Louisville and Emma Lou Mings of Greenville, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; step-son – Mike Radford and his wife, Michelle, of Nashville, Tennessee; step-daughters – Gail Godsey and husband, Doug, of Campbellsville, Jackie Watson and husband, Randy, of Elizabethtown; step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. (Central Time) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 9 a.m. today

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements