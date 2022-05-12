Jones presents poster at Homemakers’ meeting

Six Adair County Extension Homemakers attended the Lake Cumberland Area Annual Meeting in Taylor County on May 5. Among those attending was Kathy Jones, who presented her poster on her well-earned mini-grant project that benefited the local Ruth House in Columbia.

Additionally, County Homemakers President Sharon Harris, and Area International Chairman Betty Knifley, were recognized for their service to the area homemakers. The Adair County Extension Homemakers will be travelling to the State Homemakers meeting in Owensboro this week.