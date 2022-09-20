Joseph Clayton “Sonny” Vance, 82, of Cane Valley, Kentucky, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:04 a.m. at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born October 7, 1939, in Campbellsville, to the late George and Esther Pyles Vance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Ehling Vance and a sister, Eleanor DeWitt.

Sonny was a Civil Engineer and was well known for his woodworking skills. He attended Great Oak Ministries and Word of Life.

Survivors include: wife – Trilby Harvey Vance of Cane Valley; daughter – Jo Renee Vance Osborne (Mark) of Port St. Lucia, Florida; son – Bryan Vance of Columbia; step-son – John Tupman (Marie) of Columbia; step-daughters – Leslie Melton (Ron) and Mary Case (Tom) all of Columbia; grandchildren – Courtney McKinney, Holdyn Rush Vance and Alex Clayton Vance; step-grandchildren – Steven Tupman, Nick Tupman, Elizabeth Scholl, Jonathan Melton, Christopher Lloyd, Anna Lloyd and Cyndi Case; great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends

Graveside service – Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Pastor Troy Long officiating. Burial to follow

In lieu of flowers, donations to Great Oak Ministries or Word of Life would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements