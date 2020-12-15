Joyce Dean Rodgers Lee, 81, of Nancy, Kentucky, formerly of Adair County, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, Tennessee

She was born March 8, 1939, in Adair County, to the late Melvin and Zada Willis Downey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Rodgers and Bro. Ralph Lee and a son, Rodney Rodgers. Joyce was a member of Tarter’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include:

Two sons – Ronnie Rodgers and his wife Melody of Louisville and Rickey Rodgers of Columbia

Two daughters – Rhonica Patterson and her husband Larry of Nancy and Kim Wood and her husband Randy of Edmonton

Eight grandchildren – Landon Herren, Charlie Rodgers, Miranda Gray and her husband Cain, Melissa Rodgers, Abbey Rodgers, Laura Beddow and her husband Tyler, Justice Burda and Casey Burda

Two great-grandchildren – Briceson Rodgers and Zoe Gray

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Friday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Casket Bearers: Jordan Lasley, Cameron Lasley, Chance Melton, Zack Smith, Jacob Doss, Justin Miller

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com