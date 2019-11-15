Joyce Goodin Durham, 77, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital.

She was born January 23, 1942 in Adair County, to the late Elbert and Lois Holt Goodin and was the wife of the late Hunter Durham. An active member of Columbia Baptist Church, she participated in or led various ministries in the church including Women on Mission, Operation Christmas Child and summer mission trips. She also served as church clerk.

Joyce was a retired educator with Adair County Public Schools serving as a high school teacher and technology coordinator. She led the FBLA club for many years and enjoyed chaperoning trips and dances. Her students loved her and she made a lasting impact on their lives.

She loved her husband, her family and her friends and put their needs ahead of her own. Kind and encouraging, her greatest joy was spending time with those she loved. Her family and friends could always count on her to be their biggest fan and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two children Stacey Wilson (Mark) of Simpsonville, KY and Robb Durham (V) of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren Matthew Wilson (Jameson), Bradley Wilson, Alex Durham and Kate Durham; three step-grandchildren Bryson, Gabe and Izzy; five brothers Dr. Robert Goodin of Louisville, KY, Donnie Goodin of Louisville, KY, Dr. Dale Goodin (Cheryl) of Versailles, KY, Jerry Goodin (Carolyn) of Columbia and Terry Goodin (Kathy) of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters Linda Goodin Burton and Betty Sue Goodin Newton and a brother William Fred Goodin.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Columbia Baptist Church with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be of Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:00-11:00am at the Columbia Baptist Church.

Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Mike O’Neal will be officiating and pallbearers will be Matthew Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Alex Durham, Kate Durham, Earl “G” Young and Bruce Hadley.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lindsey Wilson College or Operation Christmas Child.