Judge announces annex closure after second COVID-19 case

Voters will still be permitted to vote

FROM COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE GALE COWAN

Due to a second positive COVID-19 case within our facility, the Adair County Annex Building is now closed to in person traffic except for people wishing to vote in person. In person voting will begin Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

VOTING:

If someone wishes to exercise their right to vote, you will not be denied that right. You will be allowed to enter through the front door, go directly to the basement, vote, and out the back door (unless you require the elevator). No more than 6 people will be allowed in at one time and every voting station will be sanitized between users.

If someone wants to drop off an absentee ballot, the ballot box will be in the foyer of the building (you will be allowed access to the foyer)

PROPERTY TAXES:

We ask that anyone who will, mail in your property taxes to Adair County Sheriff’s Office, 424 Public Square, Suite 20, Columbia, KY, 42728 or utilize the drop box just inside the front door of the building (you will be allowed access to the foyer). Please include a phone number with your payment in case staff has questions. If you want a receipt, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with your payment. Please remember payments can only be accepted for the full amount, no partial payments.

FISCAL COURT MEETING

The Adair County Fiscal Court Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 will be held via zoom and aired on the Adair County Fiscal Court Facebook page. The meeting will be closed to the public.

If you have any questions for staff in any of the offices within the Annex Building, please call. Offices will still be staffed, but at a lower volume of employees. Numbers for each office are as follows:

Adair County Judge’s Office 270-384-4703

Adair County Clerk’s Office 270-384-2801

Adair County PVA Office 270-384-3673

Adair County Attorney Office 270-384-3216

Adair County Child Support 270-384-5932

Adair County Sheriff’s Office 270-384-2776

Please be patient as we do our best to get through these trying times. Please wear your mask, wash your hands or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer, and social distance when possible. We will re-evaluate our situation weekly and will keep the public informed. Again, if you have any questions, please call. We will do what it takes to get you the help you need.