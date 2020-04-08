Judge Cowan Addresses Complaint of Public Church Services

A LETTER FROM JUDGE EXECUTIVE GALE COWAN, WEDNESDAY, ARPIL 8, 2020

6:15 P.M.

I just got off of a conference call with Governor Beshear. His office is receiving several calls (at least 1 was from Adair Co.) related to churches planning services especially this coming Sunday for Easter. Let me be the first to say, I wish we could have our regular church services, especially for Easter. But, I have to agree with the Governor on this one and make sure we are not having any inside, in person gatherings. I for one will still be celebrating our Risen Savior on Easter Sunday, but I will be doing it in my home via Facebook Live. As bad as I have missed going to my own church, I have to say, I have loved being able to go back and view many different services over social media.

If you plan to have a “drive up” or “parking lot” service I ask that you please follow these guidelines:

Only one family per car. No stopping to pickup others that do not live in your home.

No getting out of the car once you get to the church parking lot.

Cars must be AT LEAST 6 feet apart. If you sit in your car with the window down to hear the service and your cars aren’t 6 feet apart, that defeats the purpose.

No passing things from one car to the next (such as offering plates). I know one church that sits out a garbage can and lets people drive by on the way in to the parking area to put their offering into.

I know this is difficult for us and we all want to think that God will protect us, especially at church. The social distancing orders came from Governor Beshear as well President Trump and Romans 13:1-2 says….1) Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God. 2) so anyone who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and they will be punished.

In one county in Kentucky, this pandemic has caused 1 CHURCH to have over 50 confirmed cases and at least 5 deaths to date. Another county, not too far from us, had over 40 people quarantined and approximately 12-15 positive cases from one service. I don’t want that for anyone, especially one of our own churches here in Adair County. I want every Adair Countian to come through this pandemic healthy and alive.

If anyone has any questions for me, please feel to reach out to me via email at adairjudge@duo-county.com. I will be checking emails throughout the weekend.

Stay safe and Healthy and continue to pray for those with the virus, their families, our community, State, and Nation.

Gale B. Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive