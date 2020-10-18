Judge Cowan Announces This Week’s Plan at Annex

The Adair County Annex Building will continue to run at limited to half-staff next week, October 19-24, 2020. The building will be closed to the general public EXCEPT VOTERS. All offices will be staffed and business will continue.

However we ask that anyone who will, to utilize the drop boxes provided. Drop boxes for absentee ballot and Sheriff’s Office for property taxes are located in the foyer of the annex. County Clerk drop box for all other items is located out on the sidewalk beside the mailboxes. Drop box for Co. Attorney and Child Support is located in the side door of the building closest to the jail.

Early Voting will continue in the basement of the Adair co. Annex.

COUNTY ATTORNEY/CHILD SUPPORT:

Due to the building being closed, any payments for child support or payments to the county attorney’s office may be placed in the drop box, which is on the side door (beside the jail) and marked for these offices. Please contact 270-384-3216 for the county attorney’s office or 270 384-5932 for the child support office. We will be working and available to assist. Adair District Court will be in session.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

We ask that anyone who will to mail your property taxes to Adair Co. Sheriff, 424 Public Square, Suite 20, Columbia, KY 42728 or place your payment in the drop box in the foyer of the Annex Building. If you want a receipt, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. If you need a vehicle inspection or other assistance, please call 270-384-2776 for assistance.

PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR:

If you need assistance from the PVA office, please call 270-384-3673 for assistance.

COUNTY JUDGE/EXECUTIVE

If you need assistance from the Judge’s Office please call 270-384-4703.

COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE:

We are extremely low staff due to several employees being in quarantine, but if there is any way to help you we are committed to help make this possible.

If you have a transfer, expired tags, or expired handicap placard, you can come to the third window on the side of the Annex from the Jail and form a line on the side walk we have one employee that will be working the walk up window.

EXPIRED TAGS: PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING AVAILABLE

One of the following available for the vehicle/s you are needing renewed

Postcard mailed from state

Plate number

VIN number

Proof of insurance, must be a paper copy cannot be on your phone, we have to have the hard copy. If can call your insurance carrier ahead of time and have them to do one of the following

Fax: 270-384-4805

Email: Lisa.Greer@ky.gov

VEHICLE TRANSFERS:

Please have the back of the title filled out as completely as possible, example is provided

Remember if the seller is not with you, their name has to be notarized and notary ID included

Insurance card: must be hard copy cannot be on the phone, you may call your insurance carrier ahead of time and have them to fax:270-384-4805 or email: Lisa.Greer@ky.gov

HANDICAP PLACARDS

If they are expired a new doctor’s form will be needed, due to state changing from 2 years to 6 years, one is free, and the second is $10. Forms will be available up front in the foyer for pickup.

Once you have the doctors form you may come to the window to receive your placard/s

IF YOU HAVE A DEED OR DOCUMENT TO BE RECORDED PLEASE BRING TO THIRD WINDOW

TITLE SEARCHES

Please contact Sheila Hayes to see if the very back room is available: 270-384-2801

If you are only needing to renew your tags and they are not expired please do the following:

In an envelope put your postcard, (or plate number), insurance card, phone number, and check in the drop off box out front or leave them at the first desk in the lobby. We will process and return in the mail. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY THE $2 POSTAGE, DUE TO US BEING SHUT DOWN.

You may also go online at Drive.Ky.Gov and renew plates that are not expired

You may also go to Taylor, Russell, or Green County I have contacted them to help us during this time. Hopefully after this week we will be back open

Again, all offices will be staffed and ready to assist anyone needing us. It may take us longer than normal, but we will get everyone taken care of. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these difficult times.

Gale B. Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive