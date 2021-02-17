Judge Cowan issues statement concerning road conditions

By Gale B. Cowan, Adair County Judge Executive

We are still receiving calls on road conditions and we understand everyone wants to be able to get out, especially in emergency situations. Roads are still extremely slick and dangerous, especially side roads. We ask that everyone continue to be patient and understanding as our County, State, and City road departments have worked day and night since Sunday night (I think is when all this started) to try and prepare and fight the winter weather systems that have come through our county. I know some roads may not have been treated, but most have, even if you can’t tell it now. We are fortunate here to still have road salt, as some counties are out. With the wide area across our nation being hit by these storms, salt is in a short supply. We do still have salt at this time, and have more ordered, but when temperatures get as cold as they are today, salt treatment doesn’t work. Roads that have been scraped are now solid ice, causing even our road departments dump trucks to slide off the roadways. We ask that everyone that possibly can stay off the roadways as a new system will be coming through our area tonight and tomorrow. Hopefully some thawing will begin to take place over the weekend as temperatures climb above freezing. Our road departments will continue working and doing the best they can.

In years past, we have had the help of the Rescue Squad to assist in getting people out of ditches, transport essential employees to work at hospitals, jails, dispatch, etc. Our Emergency Management personnel, Sheriff’s office, fire departments, and others (I hope I haven’t left anyone out) are filling this role now on top of their other duties since we no longer have a rescue squad in Adair County.

We truly appreciate all the kind words and posts on social media and ask that everyone continue to be patient.